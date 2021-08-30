Promised $17 million in purchased drones never delivered…Invoice shows only $439,151.33 ordered!

Only $439,151.33 ordered from California-based Swift Systems leaked documents confirm.

Minister for National Security Marvin Dames.

NASSAU| Back on December 17th, 2019 the Tribune reported how Minister of National Security Marvin Dames signed a $17m contract with California-based Swift Systems on December 16th, 2019 for a multi-agency drone programme he said should lead to “record level” crime reduction.

We at BP kept asking about these expensive drones as we questioned the $1.9 millon Spot-Shotter systems which appeared to not be operating; particularly after a murder happened on a couple in a vehicle in Englerston and police never arrived. Neighbours discovered the couple shot multiple times in a vehicle the following day.

Today, Bahamas Press has now been provided with a copy of the receipt, which confirms the Bahamas Government spent nowhere near $17 million, but only $439,151.33.

A receipt detailing the purchased items and cost for the drones has been leaked to BP showing Swift Tactical Systems shipped the items to the Ministry of National Security on J. F., Kennedy Drive.

The invoice confirmed the purchase of some 8 models, two base stations and 8 accompanying Panasonic Toughbook laptop computers which cover the value on the invoice.

Bahamas Press wonders what happened to the rest of the drones? In Short What happened to the additional $16.5million in assets?

Here is another matter which must be examined closely as a New Day arrives on September 16th.

We report yinner decide!