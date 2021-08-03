Prosecutors bungle indecent assault appeal

A teen girl who was indecently assaulted by a bus driver will get not justice after prosecutors bungled an appeal against his sentence.

Bus driver Dennis Clarke paid the fine in February to avoid the one month default sentence.

The 15-year-old girl was headed to school on Clarke’s bus when placed his hand on leg and rubbed her thigh.

After public outrage about the slap on the wrist, Attorney General Carl Bethel said the sentence would be challenged.

But his prosecutors dropped the ball again and filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal instead of the Supreme Court.

As a result, they were forced to abandon the appeal this week.

The DPP’s Office has suffered under the FNM government.

Prosecutors resigned in droves after AG Bethel said they weren’t qualified to fill the positions of Assistant Director and Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions

Instead, they hired two Africans who aren’t even qualified to practice in The Bahamas.