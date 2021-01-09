Prosecutors say a man robbed an RBC ATM – the accused denied this was the case!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Someone actually pulled a fast one on The Royal Bank of Canada and prosecutors say the suspect has committed charges of fraud and fraud by false pretences.

Araman Scott told the courts he was not guilty of the claims advanced by prosecutors when it is alleged he deposited some $3000 into his account at RBC Carmichael in April then attempted to withdraw the funds but was only able to withdraw $480.

But when staff at the bank pulled the deposit, there was only $10 in the envelope.

Scott was granted a $5,000 bail and has to return for trial on June 9th. All we at BP say is this: RBC got robbed!

We report yinner decide!