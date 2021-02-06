Protocol Officer in PM Minnis office charged with gun and drugs and sentenced to 18 months – What is dis?

Newly weds Felicia McIntosh, 33, and Geremy Hall, 36

ABACO| A protocol officer in the Office of the Prime Minister and her husband were arrested on gun and drug charges this week.

Officers detained Felicia McIntosh, 33, and Geremy Hall, 36, after police found a loaded .38 pistol and 14 pounds of marijuana while executing a search warrant on their home in Cooper’s Town, Abaco.

The officers also arrested McIntosh’s mother, Rebecca McIntosh, 56, and a 16-year-old girl. The arrest happened on February 3.

The recently married couple appeared before Magistrate Ancella Evans the following day.

Hall pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and drug possession with intent to supply, causing prosecutors to drop the case against his wife and in-laws.

They were freed immediately. But Magistrate Evans didn’t sentence Hall immediately.

She sentenced him to 18 months in prison on Friday.

