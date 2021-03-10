Public data compromised by hackers in the government’s visa site…Government said not a word to the public…

Minister for Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar

NASSAU| Embarrassed officials have failed to warn the public that the government’s visa site was hacked yesterday.

This hackers now have access to passport numbers and credit card information, making hundreds of thousands vulnerable to identity theft.

One of the worst case scenarios could be someone forging a passport with your stolen number. Hackers can now travel and get bank loans in another person’s name.

Last year, a group called “Distributed Denial of Secrets” hacked the corporate registry server and published the information online.

The data breach prompted an upgrade of the Registrar General’s Department computer system.