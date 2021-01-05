PUBLIC NOTICE – Public Treasury Department Deferment of Pensioners Verification

The Treasury Building on East Street Hill North

The Treasurer of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas advises that in compliance with the established Government Covid-19 protocols on social distancing, the Pension Verification Exercise January 2021 for all Bahamas Government Pensioners, has been deferred until July 2021.

NOTE: ALL PENSIONERS WHO VERIFIED DURING THE JANUARY 2020 PENSION VERIFICATION EXERCISE WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE THEIR MONTHLY PENSION FOR THE PERIOD JANUARY 2021 TO JUNE 2021.

Pensioners may contact the Pension Section, Treasury Department, Nassau, at telephone numbers (242) 302-0519, 302-0521, 302-0554, 302-0566 or 302-0539 with any questions or concerns that they may have.