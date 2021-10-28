Public Servants to receive Increments says Prime Minister Davis

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Increments which are paid to public servants will be reinstated this fiscal year.

In a 2021/2022 Supplementary Budget Statement Wednesday, October 27, 2021 the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, advised the House of Assembly that the increments, of no more than $700 per year, will be reinstated effective July 2021 and paid in January 2022.

“This reinstatement, which will cost $8 million this year, is being funded from the increase in revenue over forecast experienced in the 1st quarter of this fiscal year,” said the Prime Minister.

He informed that the arrears will be paid once additional savings have been identified.