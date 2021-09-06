Queen’s Counsel Damian Gomez pens letter to Parliamentary Commissioner…

Parliamentary Commissioner reminded of his role to protect the delicate flower of democracy and guard the right of every eligible citizen’s right to VOTE!

Mr. Damian Gomez Q.C.

Letter to Parliamentary Election Commissioner

Dear Sir,

Re: The recent threat to the right of citizens of The Bahamas to vote on the 16th September, 2021 reportedly made by the Minister of National Security, Mr Marvin Dames and the failure of the Parliamentary Elections Commissioner to give answers to questions arising from the Minister’s public threatening statements.

We act on behalf of Mr. Phillip Davis, the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party and it’s membership and supporters. This letter is a letter in anticipation of litigation and will be drawn to the Court’s attention.

We are alarmed that you may be influenced by the outgoing administration to prevent Bahamian citizens who are duly registered in accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap.7 sections 8 and 9 from casting their respective votes notwithstanding that they are not suffering from any legal incapacity as defined in section 10 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap. 7. To allay our clients’ fears, we write to request that you confirm within 36 hours that you will not prevent any registered voter from casting his or her ballot on the basis that he or she is quarantined or on the basis that he or she is suffering from COVID-19.

We further request that you indicate what steps have been taken to ensure that such persons who are quarantined or persons suffering from COVID-19 may cast their respective ballots in a facility that is safe to other members of the electorate. If no such steps have been taken, we request an explanation for such failure.

We note for the record, that the date of this general election has been fixed by the outgoing Prime Minister, Dr.Minnis during a widely published surge of COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths which have threatened and continue to threaten the ability of our healthcare facilities to provide healthcare services generally. The calling of this general election was not affected by any act of the Progressive Liberal Party, and could have been called after the Government had managed to contain and reduce the rate and extent of COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths. We are hopeful that the timing of the general election was not motivated by a political intention to deprive any registered voter from voting.

In contrast to the deafening silence attendant to public requests for clarity on your department’s preparedness to provide a safe environment for the general elections to be conducted, other jurisdictions such as the Turks and Caicos Islands and Jamaica have conducted general elections in which measures have been taken to enable those registered voters who are either in quarantine or infected with COVID-19 to vote without endangering other voters who chose to cast their respective ballots. Your response to this written request is anticipated to contribute to the fairness of the conduct of the general election on the 16th September, 2021. After all, free and fair elections take place effectively in the absence of fear. In this case the fear of COVID-19 casts a pall upon the process which the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 7 requires you to conduct in strict conformity with its provisions.

We note for the record, that the Constitution of The Bahamas provides at Article 1 that The Bahamas “shall be a sovereign DEMOCRATIC state.” a provision that informs the interpretation of Chapter III, Articles 15 through 27 and in particular, Articles 22, 23 and 24 of the Constitution of The Bahamas. The right to vote is the ultimate expression of a citizen’s conscience, freedom of assembly and association and freedom of expression. That right to vote is at the heart and soul of the word “democratic” as used in Article 1 of the Constitution of The Bahamas. You ought in this regard to advert to the Privy Council decision in the State v. Khoyratty [2006] UKPC 13 in which the Mauritius equivalent to our Article 1 was determinative of the constitutional challenge of legislation which was declared unconstitutional notwithstanding conformity of the legislative amendment with the Mauritius equivalent to our Article 54.

The threat to interfere with the unfettered right of registered voters as articulated by the Minister of National Security, Mr Marvin Dames is a threat to our democracy and Article 1 of the Constitution of The Bahamas. Article 29 of the Constitution of The Bahamas does not permit the Competent Authority or anyone else to suspend or otherwise abrogate Article 1 of the Constitution of The Bahamas, nor can that provision of the Constitution of The Bahamas be amended without compliance with Article 54 of the Constitution of The Bahamas. Parliament having been dissolved, there is no basis in law for the Executive branch of government purporting to alter the Constitution of The Bahamas in the manner threatened by Mr. Marvin Dames. You are similarly fettered by the Constitution of The Bahamas and the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 7.

We note for the record that the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap. 7 section 12(5) reposes on you ALONE, the statutory duty to carry out the requirements of the Parliamentary Elections Act regarding the holding of free and fair elections. We have therefore addressed this letter to you for your formal and most urgent response.

Democracy is a fragile flower whose delicate and diligent care is balanced in your patriotic hands. It is therefore hoped that litigation may be avoided. Should our appeal to your sense of patriotism fail, we shall proceed with the expeditious prosecution of court proceedings on behalf of our clients without further reference to you.

Regards,

Damian Gomez QC