QUESTIONS TO BEY CRY BABY, ADRIAN GIBSON!

Churrin Running a BIG CORPORATION!

TO BEY CRY BABY, ADRIAN GIBSON:

1. WHERE IS ALL DA MONEY BRAVE DAVIS LEFT IN PLACE FROM THE Caribbean Development Bank LOAN TO COMPLETE HIS WATERWORKS?

2. WHY YOU CUT DOWN THE CAT ISLAND WATER WORKS FROM 90 MILES FER DA WHOLE ISLAND TO 3 MILES IN CENTRAL CAT ISLAND???

3. What happened to da big contract you gave to Brent Symonette for Crooked Island and not one inch of pipe lay yet??

4. How come Brent Symonette didn’t do the work in Long Island after he was awarded TWO contracts for the waterworks there.

5. Why did you leave South Andros 90% complete under the PLP and refuse to complete and commission da water??

6. Why you mixing up New Providence supplier – Consolidated Water with the Eleuthera supplier, SUEZ??? Your problem was with SUEZ. Not Consolidated Water.

7. Why you try to leave out PLP supporters while laying the pipes in Long Island until Brave Davis spoke up for the people and put you in your place??

8. WHY did you fire the top personnel at WSC including those in charge of keeping the books in order and now you are clueless??

ALL FACTS!!! PLEASE RESPOND?