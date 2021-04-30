Ranfurly Homes for Children a COVID19 hotspot as 50% of the residents have tested positive for COVID19!

file photo.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting some 50% of the residents at the Ranfurly Home for the Children on Mackey Street have tested positive for COVID19.

The home which houses displaced children due to death, separation, abuse, abandonment, illness, or other unfortunate circumstances has now become a COVID19 hotspot. And guess what? Nothing has been said to the General Public until now.

How could a Social Services care facility become so contaminated with COVID and no one says a damn word? WHAT IS THIS MINNIS? WHAT IS THIS?

Anyway, we ga keep reporting and let yinner decide!