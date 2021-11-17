Ray Sands commits a second violent attack on his girlfriend Peatra Curry

Ray Sands and Peatra Curry.

NASSAU| Last year Ray Sands pleaded guilty to causing harm to his girlfirend PEATRA CURRY. A domestic incident unfolded in June of last year. Sands was at the time a court messenger who was ordered to pay her $800 to avoid spending three months in prison for his actions.

Sands violentlty stabbed Curry in the back and neck with a sissors. He was also ordered not to have any contact with his victim for one year.

This year, Sands took his domestic violence behaviour to a new level; stabbing Curry multiple times about the body then running over her in his vehicle while she lay helplessly on Key West Street Monday afternoon. The violence was captured on private CCTV and shared with the world via social media.

CURRY is now in hospital all swollen and bruised. She is in urgent need of blood as she clings on to life.

What a time!

