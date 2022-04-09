RBDF EXTENDS CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY OF CHIEF PETTY OFFICER (RETIRED) TALBERT WILLIAMS

Chief Petty Officer (Retired) Talbert Marvin Williams,

NASSAU (RBDF): The Royal Bahamas Defence Force extends sincerest condolences to the family of the late Chief Petty Officer (Retired) Talbert Marvin Williams, who passed away on April 3, 2022.

Chief Petty Officer Williams enlisted in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force as a member of Entry 15 on July 2, 1984 and since then has served in various departments.

From his very first interview to enlist, he expressed his interest in Engineering and followed through on his aspirations. He never completed Technical Training as per the norm, however, he instead showed great initiative and taught himself through observance and practice. This spoke greatly to his level of dedication and commitment.

Eventually, he became a Machinery Technician, and spent the majority of his time in the Engineering Department in the Transport and Mechanical Workshops and Craft Maintenance Section.

He also gained a wealth of sea-going experience while sailing onboard many of the organization’s crafts including: HMBS Bahamas, HMBS Nassau, HMBS Semana, HMBS Yellow Elder, HMBS Exuma, HMBS Inagua, and on the P-series boats. He also spent time at Harbour Patrol Unit and while serving at sea, he filled numerous billets such as craft engineer, and Chief Engineer onboard.

Chief Petty Officer Williams was afforded the opportunity to attend various enhancement courses, where he honed his skillset and received many certificates and accolades. This also included a course with the United States Coast Guard’s Engineering and Weapon’s Branch. In 2002, he received the Certificate of Recognition for Engineer of the Year and was a reliable and efficient marine. His service and sacrifice will be honoured and remembered.

The Commander Defence Force, Commodore Dr. Raymond King extends sincerest condolences on behalf of the members of his Executive Command Team, Officers, Senior and Junior Enlisted of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, to the family members, loved ones, and friends of the late Chief Petty Officer Williams.

May God’s grace and richest blessings be with the family and may they find comfort and peace in the memories left behind during their time of bereavement.

