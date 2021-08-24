RBDF Extends Condolences to the Family of Force Chief Petty Officer Robert Daxon

Chief Petty Officer Robert Daxon

Defence Headquarters, 24 AUG. ‘21 (RBDF): The Royal Bahamas Defence Force extends sincerest condolences to the family of the late Force Chief Petty Officer Robert Daxon, who passed away on August 23, 2021.

A native of Cripple Hill, Crooked Island, Force Chief Petty Officer Daxon enlisted in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force as a member of Entry 21 on January 25, 1988. He eventually rose to the non-commissioned rate of Warrant Officer, the highest rate of an Enlisted within the organization.

An outstanding seaman, he spent the majority of his thirty-three (33) years in the organization as a member of the Squadron Department, where he served onboard various sea-going vessels. A skilled deckhand and an accomplished Quartermaster, Daxon was a great boat handler, where he also served as a Coxswain.

A dedicated and committed individual, Force Chief Petty Officer Daxon also served in the Military Police and Force Protection Unit and the Training Department, among his many duties. His last posting was with the Military Aid to Civil Authority (MACA) Department, where he was assigned to the Officer of the Prime Minister.

The Commander Defence Force, Commodore Dr. Raymond King extends sincerest condolences on behalf of the members of his Executive Command, Officers, Senior Enlisted, and Junior Enlisted of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, to his wife, Retired Petty Officer Edith Daxon, and brother, Chief Petty Officer Philip Daxon, family members, loved ones, and friends of the late Force Chief Petty Officer Daxon.

May God’s grace and richest blessings help the family find comfort and peace during their time of bereavement.