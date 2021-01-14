RBDF extends Condolences to the Family of Leading Seaman Ian Austin

Leading Seaman Ian Austin

NASSAU| The Royal Bahamas Defence Force extends sincerest condolences to the family of the late Leading Seaman Ian Quintus Austin, who passed away on 4 January 2021.

Austin enlisted in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force as a member of New Entry 25 on the 4th September 1989. After completing initial training at HMBS CORAL HARBOUR, he was assigned to the Military Operations Platoon (MOP), where he served for approximately eleven years, before being he was assigned to the Administration Department. He also served onboard the seagoing platforms such as the Dauntless Class and Bahama Class vessels.

Further, his committed service saw Leading Seaman Austin representing his country at the Annual Tradewinds Exercises in the Caribbean, and deployed to various satellite bases around the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is truly grateful for Leading Seaman Ian Austin’s devoted service to the organization and to his country.

Commander Defence Force, Commodore Raymond King extends sincerest condolences on his behalf as well as on the behalf of the members of his Executive Command, Officers, Warrant Officers, Non-Commissioned, and Junior Marines of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, to the family members, loved ones and friends of the late Leading Ian Austin.

May God’s grace and richest blessings help you find comfort and peace during your time of bereavement.