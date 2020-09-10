RBDF Marine tests positive at NIB cheque distribution centre at the national stadium…

NIB cheque distribution at the National Stadium.

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is learning the National Insurance Board cheque distribution exercise at the National Stadium was halted yesterday and will be again today after it was discovered that a Defense Force Marine has contracted the COVID19 VIRUS.

The scale of the community spread is still unknown, and therefore, the distribution of cheque has been suspended. We knew this would happen where people congregate in huge numbers. Why was NIB doing cheque distributions to begin with?

