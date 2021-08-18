RBDF now cooking for patients at PMH as cooks all call in sick and refuse to return to work!

PMH.

NASSAU| The Royal Bahamas Defence Force chefs have now taken over the kitchen at the Princess Margaret Hospital as the cooks have all abandoned the hospital and refused to return in fear of their lives.

Patients are left without food as the health crisis took a new high in days of sickouts at health systems around the country.

Healthcare has been brought to its knees by a doctor in charge of the country and his Minister of INTENT Renward Wells!

Meanwhile, out of the 60 ventilators at PMH only 30 are working! All the remaining machines are broken down, which means, if you cannot breathe – that is it! DO NOT RESUSCITATE ORDER NOW IN PLACE AT PMH!

