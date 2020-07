NASSAU| Police intercepted a RBDF officer and another male on Simms Street and Maxwell Lane around 4 pm Friday.

The pair was driving suspiciously when a vehicle which alerted police. As they pulled the vehicle over a search began and police found marijuana inside the vehicle.

Both the Defence Force officer and the male were arrested. Look how people do give up their independence and throw their futuresĀ on the ground.

