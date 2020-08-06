RBDF officer who tested positive for Covid19 on Wednesday dies today at South Beach Clinic…

NASSAU| RBDF OFFICER Livingston Pratt who tested positive for coronavirus yesterday died just minutes ago at the South Beach Clinic facility after he returned with serious COVID related complications.

Marine Pratt returned to the facility after his conditions worsen but did not survive.

Tonight we pray for his family in this most difficult time.

The marine becomes the second COVID related death reported by BP this week. Earlier this week we reported how Bimini resident Ms Avon Saunders was found dead inside her home. She was in quarantine after her son was airlfted to the capital on emergency for covid19 symptoms.

