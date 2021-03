NASSAU| We now have stronger evidence of a snap General Elections as Minnis told S&P last year.

Two letters circulated to COMMANDERS of the RBDF confirms officers will be paid their honorarium during Hurricane Dorian this March 2021 pay cycle. And all officers who were promoted up the ranks will get their promotion and advancement arrears in the pay cycle of June 30th, 2021.

Minnis however will call a snap general election before that June 30th period.

We report and we ga let yinner decide!