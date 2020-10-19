RBDF Veterans Association assists Former Comrades

NASSAU| The Royal Bahamas Defence Force Veterans Association recently partnered with the RBDF Veterans Affair Department to assist retired personnel and dependents of deceased members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force with supplies of grocery items at Defence Headquarters, J.F.K. Drive.

Spearheaded by President of the Veterans Association, Chief Petty Officer (Retired) Harold Bosfield and his committee members, over 100 parcels were distributed at the make-shift depot area on October 15, 2020. These much-needed items included dry goods among several other items.

“During these times of uncertainty, we thought it fitting to provide some relief of need, hardship or distress to our members,” said Chief Petty Officer Bosfield. “It is but a little gesture, but as a former member of the Defence Force, we are still one family.”

Commander Defence Force, Commodore Raymond King was on hand to witness the distribution of items, and commends the RBDF Veterans Association for their continued support to Veterans and former comrades who have also been impacted by the COVID pandemic. The morale and

welfare of members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force remain a priority.

Photos show: RBDF Veterans distributing food items to former comrade on October 15, 2020 at Defence Headquarters.