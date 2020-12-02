RBPF Sgt Sgt. 2576 Devaughn Newry found dead minutes ago at his home!

Sgt. 2576 Devaughn Newry

NASSAU| I want Bahamians to be warned. DO NOT LISTEN TO THOSE PRESENTING THIS COVID HEALTH DASHBOARD! We at BP are getting information of multiple incidents where Bahamians are being found UNRESPONSIVE!

You will not read this anywhere else but here. Sgt. 2576 Devaughn Newry of the Royal Bahamas Police Force has just been found dead in his home. He was a member of the RBPF band.

The Health Dashboard for COVID has shown no changes in death for weeks. But we at BP are getting multiple reports of deaths by the minute.

May he rest in peace.