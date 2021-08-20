Registration of FNM voters on Exuma continues – Senior Government Employee must know these persons are being recorded!

Fish pig and birds all play together in beautiful EXUMA!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press teams are watching closely a senior Government employee who has decided to use her office to BREAK THE LAW down in EXUMA!

BP has sent a team into the island to examine registration of voters in that part of the country following the Dissolution of Parliament on Thursday.

We understand the senior government employee has registered several FNM voters on the island following the dissolution on Thursday 19th and is attempting to behave as if she is unaware of this.

Bahamas Press will not tolerate any breakers of the law and if you allow the OUTGOING REJECTS or anyone to instruct or direct your illegal UNLAWFUL PRACTICE to continue just know we are watching these activities.

YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!!!!

We report yinner decide!