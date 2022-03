Nassau | Back in August 2021 a Taxi Driver went missing and no one knew what happened to him.

BP is now learning the body of *Robert Bethel* was found in a shallow grave in the Cowpen Rd area. His remains were buried with all his IDs.

His relatives confirmed the same to BP. Who killed and buried the man? Who?

We believe there is a serial killer on the loose in New Providence.

May his soul rest in peace.