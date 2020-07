Minister Renward “FIRE BAHAMIANS” Wells gave order to fire Bahamians at BAIC!

BP BREAKING| I want to remind the nation that the new Minister of Health Renward Wells, is the same man who while as an athlete, was banned from the Bahamian team for doping!

Now I know most reporters don’t remember this – but I just want to drop this nugget of advice to the PM – You did not think this one through…

We report yinner decide!