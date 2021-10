Karen Hamilton-Nottage

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Reserve ASP Mrs Karen Hamilton-Nottage. She we recall was one of the first female police officers to join the motorcyclists division. Hamilton-Nottage was wife of Pastor Randy Nottage of Mt Tabor Baptist Church.

She died early this morning after a long illness. She was also the niece of the former Commissioner of Police the late B.K. Bonaby

Today, as we lift her family in prayer, we also pray that our Lord and Saviour Grant Her Rest Eternal.