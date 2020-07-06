Residents must bow down and worship police when you see them coming! Minnis’ law is persecuting the poor and struggling!

FILE PHOTO –

NASSAU| Over-the-Hill residents are victims of Minnis’ ironclad face mask law as another man has been charged before the courts for having his mask in his pock.

Police were riding around the inner city area of Quakoo Street when they came across a group of men in the area without a mask. One of the men shouted to the police, “Why yall fooling with us?”

Officers then arrested 21-year-old Felton Turner and charged him with failing to comply with the mask-wearing order.

Police also slapped a disorderly conduct charge on Turner. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was fined $150 for not wearing a mask. And also a six-month probation period for the disorderly conduct. If he violates his probation, Turner will be slapped with a $500 fine or one month in Fox Hill.



BP is advising all residents when you see the Police coming, bow down and worship dem! Minnis’ Law is killing and bastardizing the poor!

We report yinner decide!