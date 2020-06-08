RESORTS WORLD BIMINI EMPLOYEE DROPS DEAD IN THE STREET ON 5TH STREET COCONUT GROVE!

Savetra Johnson



BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting tonight how a Resort World Bimini employee, Savetra Johnson, a female card dealer, who was here in Nassau following the closure of the resort on the island of Bimini, just dropped dead in the street (5th Street Coconut Grove near Poinciana Ave. about an hour ago).

Meanwhile, BP witnessed the collapse of another jogger in the Cable Beach area this evening as she made her rounds exercising near the police station.

We keep telling people you cannot exercise with a mask on. It’s deadly!

QUESTION: Did these people test for COVID19? NO!

WE REPORT YINNER DECIDE!