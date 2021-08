Dr. Deborah Raine (centre) with Former GG Dame Marguerite Pindling and nephew Attorney Adrian White.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of a well respected podiatrist in the country.

Dr. DEBORAH Raine (centre) passed away yesterday. She was an excellent specialist in her field of medicine, and will be greatly missed.

Dr. Raine is shown here with former Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling and nephew Attorney Adrian White.

BP conveys our sympathies to her family in this most difficult time.

May her soul rest in peace.