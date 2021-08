Donella Davis and mother Dolly Davis (inset) both died this week.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of former educator Donella Davis.

Donella Davis died Wednesday morning and we reported earlier how her mother Mrs Dolly Davis who passed away just days earlier.

Please keep the family in your prayers and most especially Donella’s daughter, Keisha.

Meanwhile, BP is also reporting the passing of Brilander Devon Sawyer.

MAY their souls rest in peace.