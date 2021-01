Retired DGM at BCB Rose Bradshaw

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now learning Mrs Rose Bradshaw former Deputy General Manager at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas passed away suddenly this afternoon.

Mrs Bradshaw was home with her husband Mr. Bursel Bradshaw together watching the the Inaugural on TV when she didn’t respond during an exchange of words. It was then he discovered she was dead.

She was 87 and the couple had three children.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Her O Lord! Amen.