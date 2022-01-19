Return to School Campuses on Monday JANUARY 24th….

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training (MOETVT) on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, is pleased to announce that students across The Bahamas will return to school campuses for in-person learning commencing Monday, 24th January, 2022.

In the first instance, all schools will begin with the Hybrid model utilizing all health and safety protocols including the wearing of masks, sanitization, social distancing, temperature checks, staggered breaks, outdoor eating, and quarantine and isolation when applicable.

