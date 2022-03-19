Rev A. Alan Strachan Presents Memoir to PM Davis￼

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. and Rev. Alan Strachan

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Former Permanent Secretary Rev. A. Alan Strachan presented Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis with a copy of his memoir “Chasing Down a Bonefish”, in the Majority Room of the House of Assembly, on March 16, 2022.

Rev. Strachan also presented copies to Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works and Utilities Bacchus Rolle. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)