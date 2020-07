Pastor Emeritus Rev. Dr. John N. T. Rolle

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Pastor Emeritus Rev. Dr. John N. T. Rolle of Bethel’s Deliverance Centre in Martin Hill, Bayroot, in Eight Mile Rock.

He suffered a stroke this morning and passed away a short time later. He was 85-years-old.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him OH LORD! Amen!