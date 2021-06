Dorchester Street reopened this morning after BP exclusive report on the road closure by Chinese Construction Workers.

NASSAU| Well thanks to your our eyes and ears on the ground the Chinese Road closing exercise on Dorchester Street just opposite the Pointe quickly ended.

Ya’ll better wakeup around here! When it ain’t the beach access its the damn road and we on curfew? Wake Up Bahamas! What is this?

You could close any damn road in China?