Road to Election: Speaker Halson Moultrie Chairs Constituency Boundaries Commission

Speaker of the House Halson D. Moultrie aka Mr Lost in Space!

NASSAU| Boy that’s something eh? When Parliament could meet for the first time in months and the people in a large majority are in the streets looking for food, and are crowded around food banks in the hundred.

Meanwhile, the Minnis Government is preparing for a General Election. Constituency Commission was named today in Parliament. Speaker Chairs the Committee!

Other members are PLP Deputy Leader I. Chester Cooper, Renward Wells, Justice Deborah Frazier, and Michael Pintard.

PM Minnis has already went on record saying that the boundaries will remain as it is.

We report yinner decide!

