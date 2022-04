Mrs Shirley Mae Russell-Greenslade.

BP BREAkING| Bahamas Press is learning of the passing of Road Traffic employee Mrs Shirley Mae Russell-Greenslade.

She passed away on Good Friday morning while in hospital. She was a former employee of BTC and Jones Communications LTD.

To her six children Lawrence Russell, Jason Major, Samanthara Russell, Gregory Saunder Jr, Shirgregor Saunders Lynes, and Edouardo Greenslade, grandchildren, siblings and friends we pray for them.

May her soul rest in peace.