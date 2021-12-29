Robbery at Chances in FOX HILL!

NASSAU | Bahamas Press is right now reporting a robbery in the Fox Hill community involving a numbers house.

Gunmen – just moments ago – held up the Chances establishment in Fox Hill robbing the establishment of cash and every poor patron inside the business.

The robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of cash leaving patrons pissing up dey self.

We have warned yinner LOCK YOURSELF DOWN AFTER DARK! Remove yourselves from these businesses when sun goes down. PROTECT YINNER-SELVES! We could only warn ya…JANUARY LONG!!!!

