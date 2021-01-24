Robert Rowlands dead: Nigel Farage’s ex-Brexit Party MEP dies at home in Bahamas

Robert Rowlands

In a statement issued this afternoon, Mr Farage said:“It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Robert Rowlands, after a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas. “Following a successful career in the City, Robert was an enthusiastic Brexit Party MEP and larger than life character. He leaves a wife, Lisa Marie, and four children.

“On behalf of myself, and all those who were involved with the Brexit Party, I extend our sincerest condolences to his family”.

Mr Rowlands, who studied at the University of Newcastle, began his career at Lazard Asset Management, before becoming a fund manager with Odey Asset Management followed by a stint as a director at Soros Fund Management.

He then returned to Lazard Asset Management in New York, and then on to becoming a partner at Cheyne Capital Management (UK).

Express.co.uk spoke to Mr Rowland in 2019, at which time he voiced his concern that Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels would leave the UK vulnerable to a “toxic time bomb” of £32 billion (€37billion) if the Eurozone hits the skids – equal to more than a quarter of the NHS’s annual budget.

He said: “I think it’s the single biggest financial issue in the WA. It will come back to haunt us.

“I believe this is gross ineptitude.”