BP BREAKING| BP is reporting the sudden death of West Grand Bahama Council Representative, Local Government Councillor, A Big-Time FNM supporter and community builder Mr. ROSNEY COOPER.

The local government official was found dead inside his Eight Mile Rock home unresponsive last evening after suffering a massive heart attack.

Cooper had recently recovered from Covid19.

This morning we pray for his family and that our Good and Gracious God shall grant him life everlasting.