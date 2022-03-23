ROYAL VISIT ROAD CLOSURE…

On Friday 25th March, 2022, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Road Closure:- Bay Street between Charlotte and East Streets;

– Parliament Street between East Hill and Bay Street;

– Bank Lane between Shirley and Bay Street.Between the hours of 9:00am and 1:00pm there will be no parking on the following streets.

– Bay and Parliament StreetsTraffic Diversion:From 5:00am to 1:00pm traffic travelling East on Bay Street will be diverted:

– North on Navy Lion Road;- East on the Wharf to East Street;

– South on Fredrick Street;- Bank Lane.