Royals get a Taste of The Bahamas in Abaco

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tasted delicacies and viewed crafts at the Fish Fry at Dundas Town Cultural Park.

ABACO, The Bahamas – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got a taste of Bahamian culture during a stopover visit to Abaco, Saturday, March 26.

On the final day of a visit to The Bahamas, March 24-26, 2022 in commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Couple tasted delicacies and viewed crafts at the Fish Fry at Dundas Town Cultural Park.

Visitors and locals alike watched as the Duchess savored a pistol extracted from a conch shell before a quick lesson in scorching a conch by Jade Adderley. The couple also got a taste of coconut water at Terron Douglas’ stall, and minced lobster and lobster salad by Hiram Taylor and Chef Curry.

Ceramics, straw bags and one-of-a-kind sail bags are among other Bahamian-made items viewed by the Duke and Duchess.