Sandals founder Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart dies

Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart

Caribbean hospitality giant Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart has died.

The Jamaican-born hotelier, founder of Sandals Resorts International, passed away in the United States earlier after a short illness.

He was 79 years-of-age.

Stewart was born in 1941 in Kingston, Jamaica.

He grew up along the north-coast of the country, where he adopted his nickname, given to him by an American sailor.

Stewart was the founder of Sandals Resorts, the leading hotel chain in the Caribbean, Beaches Resorts, and their parent company Sandals Resorts International.

He also led the ATL Group and the Jamaica Observer.

He was known as one of the most successful Jamaican businessmen ever, with a fortune running to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Bahamas Preas sends our condolences to his family, his wider corporate family at Sandals and to the people of Jamaica on his passing.

May he rest in peace!