Sandilands Closed to Visitors

STATEMENT: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) wishes to advise that effective immediately visiting hours have been suspended at the Sandilands Hospital and Geriatric Hospital until further notice.

Outpatient services inclusive of Rehabilitative Services, Dental Services, Beauty Salon, and Adult Psychiatric Day Patient Program have also been suspended until further notice. This measure has been implemented to ensure the safety of patients and staff during the COVID-19 crisis.

Relatives and members of the public seeking more information should call the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre at 364-9600/1.

The PHA thanks the public for their continued support during this time. Further announcements and updates on hospital services will be disseminated as it becomes necessary.