Sands who you recalled was axed by Minnis as Cabinet Minister is now named with newly ratified candidates following Lanisha Scandal…

Minnis now has a near complete team for an early General Election – But he could delay until economy gets better…

PM Minnis and Minister Duane Sands running PMH into the ground.

STATEMENT| The Free National Movement (FNM) issued the following statement regarding the ratification of five candidates for the next general election:

“This evening the FNM ratified five new candidates, bringing the total to 30 candidates ready to run in the next general election. Passionate to further successful projects while bringing new leadership to the table, our FNM government ratified both successful incumbents and new candidates. The candidates ratified last night are Courtney Coulibaly in Centerville, Vandea Stuart in South Abaco, Carlton Bowleg in North Andros and the Berry Islands, Kwasi Thompson in East Grand Bahama and Duane Sands in Elizabeth.

“Carlton Bowleg has delivered solid leadership on infrastructure developments throughout the Family Islands, such as refurbishing a number of roads and bridges, installing new water lines and establishing new government buildings.

Kwasi Thompson has led on both the digital transformation of our government and on infrastructural improvements, creating a more modern government prepared to address the needs of Bahamians in the digital age.

Duane Sands has been instrumental in helping to upgrade our medical facilities and making sure The Bahamas is adequately resourced to maintain healthcare as a top priority for the government. “The FNM is also proud to ratify new candidates,

Courtney Coulibaly who is an experienced engineer and expert in infrastructure development, and Vandea Stuart who’s successful career in tourism and hospitality will bring important perspective and fresh ideas to advancing the FNM’s agenda to help our tourism industry reach new heights.

“Together, these newly ratified candidates will continue the FNM’s work to generate a more diverse economy and create new jobs while delivering world class education for the next generation of Bahamians.