School staff shot dead on Dolphin Drive

FIRST HOMICIDE OF 2021 AT Stapledon School ON NEW YEAR’S DAY!

Stapledon School

Frederick Williams-Dames

NASSAU| A man believed to be an employee of the Stapledon School on Dolphin Drive was found dead, laying in a pool of blood in a classroom, late this morning.

The victim has suffered an apparent gunshot wounds to the body. What happened to the $1.9 million SPOTSHOTTER system which was designed to detect multiple rounds of gunfire?

Police said they are following significant leads into this incident the first homicide for 2021.

The latest homicide follows another which occurred in community of Wilson Tract on New Year’s Eve. That homicide victim has been identified as Frederick Williams-Dames.

Williams -Dames was shot just following another homicide on New Year’s even in the Bain Town Rupert Dean Lane area. That homicide victim which was the #78 homicide victim for 2020 has not been identified by BP.

