Schools on New Providence infested with Covid cases…

NASSAU | Two schools in the capital are reporting Covid19 cases.

BP can confirm the first campus is H. O. NASH where a student in the 9th grade made contact with a positive case. That postive case has been placed in quarantine for 7 days and the school will out early today.

A second case has surfaced at C.R.Walker High on Baillou Hill north and Market Street.. We are unsure of how many cases have surfaced there but an announcement on that campus will be sent to parents shortly.

