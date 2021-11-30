Scotia way to do business with is going to change in the Bahamas…

More branches are set to closed and Bahamians must get comfortable with online AMB banking…

Dear Beshka,

At Scotiabank, we continuously seek ways to improve our service, which includes regular reviews of our operations.

We recently completed a review of our physical branch network which has resulted in the difficult decision to close our Palmdale branch on February 25th, 2022.

After that date, all customer accounts will be automatically transferred to the Nassau Main branch in Rawson Square.

Further details on the transition of your accounts and services will be provided to you in

writing before the closure.

At this time, you do not need to take any action in regards to this upcoming change.

Branch Manager, Michael Munnings and his team look forward to serving you at

our Nassau Main location. For your convenience, we will maintain our existing ABMs at the Palmdale location where you can continue to make real-time deposits, withdrawals as well as conduct several other services.

You can also utilise our online and mobile banking channels to conduct many day to day transactions including checking account balances, transferring funds to any account at any local bank or paying bills.

Telephone banking is also available to pay bills and transfer funds.

We appreciate your business and we are dedicated to ensuring that this transition is as seamless as possible.

Our staff are available to support you with signing up for digital banking or to assist with any queries you may have.

You can also give us a call at 242‑356‑1697‑9 if you have questions.

Yours sincerely,

Na-amah Rahming Barker

Director, Retail Banking