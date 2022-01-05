Scotiabank Bahamas Urging Use of Digital Channels Amid Branch Closures Due to COVID-19

New Providence, Bahamas – Scotiabank Bahamas is reminding customers that they can continue to access a wide variety of banking services using the Bank’s digital service channels even as the Bank faces operational challenges at two locations due rising local positive cases of COVID-19.

On Thursday (December 30) the Bank advised that branches located at Palmdale Avenue and in Freeport would be temporarily closed until January 4 following COVID-19 exposures among staff at both branches.

Roger Archer, Managing Director, Scotiabank Bahamas shared that the Bank continues to urge all customers to make use of its digital channels.

“Retails banking customers are able to visit our website to sign up online banking or down which gives access funds transfers, loan and bill payments, wire transfers, account information and much more at their convenience,” Archer noted. Scotiabank Business Banking customers can register for Scotia Online for Business to access online payments so that they can maintain operations regardless of any disruptions.

“We continue to invest significantly in our digital channels so that all our customers can complete transactions in a safe and convenient manner,” Archer added.

In the meantime, the senior banker says the Bank is providing all the requisite support for staff members and customers attached to the affected branches who may have specific concerns due to the closures.

“Despite challenges, we remain resolute on our commitment to delivering best-in-class banking services for all our customers. At this time, I want to specially thank our team members for their unwavering commitment and urge all customers to continue to observe the necessary health and safety precautions at this time,” Archer said in closing.