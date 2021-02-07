Search continues for three missing fishermen since Sunday Jan 31st…

Defence Force Craft

NASSAU| The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is actively continuing the search for an overdue craft that was reported missing earlier in the week.

Commander William Sturrup, the RBDF’s Search and Rescue Coordinator shared that, “After some five days of canvassing an expansive area of waters around the Northern island of New Providence and surrounding cays and inlets along with an extensive search of the eastern and western shorelines of Eleuthera by members of the RBDF and BASRA, we have not located the vessel or its occupants as yet. A United States Coast Guard air asset has also joined in the search efforts which extended as far as Chub Cay, Ship Channel and Highbourne Cays.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is grateful to interagency partners for their support in this activity and remains poised to keeping Bahamian waters safe”.

The three occupants reportedly left for a fishing trip on a 12-ft skiff on Sunday January 31, 2021 around the northern coast of New Providence and have not been heard from since. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to protecting the territorial integrity of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.