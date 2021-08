Ms Genae Nottage

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the death of another Office of the Attorney General worker who passed away following a sudden illness.

Ms Genae Nottage an attorney in the AG Office died following her short battle with an illness.

She becomes the second person to die in just days. Last week Mrs Shaniqua Hanna-Thurston passed away today while on vacation in the US. She worked in the Director of Public Prosecutions office.